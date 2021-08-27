Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for 11-year-old girl

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for 11-year-old Angie Cerrato.

Cerrato was last seen this morning at 3:45 AM on home surveillance cameras leaving her residence in the 4000 block of North Fuller Avenue in Baton Rouge. She is described as being a 4-foot-11 inch tall Hispanic female, weighing 90 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light-colored long sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans when she left home. She is believed to be in imminent danger.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Angie Cerrato subject should immediately contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or call 911.