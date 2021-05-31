CANCELED: Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for 14-year-old female

May 31, 2021

Katelyn Pace has been located safe. The Forest Police Department and West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office are handling any investigation into this matter.

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory, on behalf of the Forest Police Department and West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, for a 14-year-old that was reported missing from her residence, located at 135 May Lane, in Forest, LA.



Katelyn Pace, is a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes.  She is approximately 4’11” tall and weighs 102 pounds.

Anyone having any information, as to the whereabouts of Katelyn Pace, should immediately contact the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-428-2331.

 



Mary Ditch
