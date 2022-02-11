Level II Endangered Missing Child Alert

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Destiny Taylor Pope. Destiny was last seen at 32845 LA Hwy 1036 in Holden.

Destiny is a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs. Destiny was last seen wearing a green John Deere t-shirt and black leggings. Her last known location was 32845 La Hwy 1036, Holden LA. Destiny may have a medical condition that could impair her judgement and is considered to be in danger.