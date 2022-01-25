Library Adds Virtual Option to Adult Reading and Discussion Program on Coastal Impacts

The Terrebonne Parish Library announced the Witness to Change: Community Conversations on Coastal Impacts grant program earlier this month. Held at the Terrebonne Parish North Branch location, beginning Monday, Feb. 7, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mary Katherine Kearns, TPL Publicist said the program will now be offered virtually to participants who have concerns due to the recent surge of covid-19 cases. “If they want to attend, but they’re concerned, they have the option to attend virtually. We’re trying to be as accommodating as possible for our patrons,” Kearns said.

The four session program will be led by Nicholls State University Scholar Facilitator, Dr. Paul Wilson, and will encourage critical thinking about the subjects discussed. The sessions will take place on the following dates:

February 7

March 7

April 4

May 2

The four books selected for the series that will be provided by the library include:

“Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore” by Elizabeth Rush

“The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi

“Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward

“Bayou Farewell: The Rich Life and Tragic Death of Louisiana’s Cajun Coast” by Mike Tidwell.

“It really is a charming program, the books we’ll be reading are relevant to coastal changes,” said Kearns. Additionally, Kearns shared that patrons will be allowed to keep their copies following completion of the program.

Those interested in participating in the book discussion can sign up by emailing Mary Katherine Kearns at mkearns@mytpl.org