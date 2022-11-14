License Plate Design Proposals now being accepted for a Specialty Plate for Louisiana Partnership for the Arts

The Louisiana Partnership for the Arts is seeking artists to submit design proposals for a Louisiana Specialty Prestige License Plate benefiting the arts in Louisiana.

LPA board member Barry Stevens, who serves as the President and CEO of the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council, said, “We are seeking a piece of artwork that considers and reflects on Louisiana’s artistic history, diversity, and cultural profile. This plate should represent the life-changing and transformative impact of the arts in Louisiana.”

The Louisiana Partnership for the Arts (LPA) received approval in the 2022 legislative session to issue a Specialty Louisiana License Plate to celebrate the arts in Louisiana. Proceeds from the sale of these license plates will be used for the LPA’s educational and engagement efforts and other related programs on behalf of public support for the arts in the state of Louisiana.

The proposal selected by the committee will receive a monetary award of $1,000. The artist will also be invited to join the Louisiana Partnership for the Arts at the unveiling of the new plate in Baton Rouge at Arts Day at the Capitol in 2023.

Proposals are due on January 15, 2023 through the portal at artforlouisiana.com. This commission is open statewide to working artists 18 and over. See full guidelines on the LPA’s website.

The Louisiana Partnership for the Arts, a 501c3 organization, was established in the late 1990’s to be the statewide organization representing the broad and diverse spectrum of artists, arts professionals, arts educators, cultural organizations, and agencies and all those who produce, present, and serve arts and culture in Louisiana.

The LPA strives to lead in the establishment of statewide arts policies that advance the growth and development of the arts and culture field. LPA strives to foster partnerships, collaborations, and develop relationships with all entities, agencies, and individuals who make up the cultural industry of Louisiana. Importantly, the Louisiana Partnership for the Arts works to educate the citizens of Louisiana to the value of public support for the arts.