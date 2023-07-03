Lieutenant Governor Nungesser wants people to use their Noodle and be safe on the water

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is partnering with the “Bring A Noodle” campaign to raise awareness about water hazards such as rip currents as people prepare to get out on Louisiana’s waterways this extended July 4th weekend. Shelli Oulliber started “Bring A Noodle” following the 2019 death her fiancé, Madisonville, La., native Maurice “Reece” Cousin, after he struggled and drowned in a rip current vacationing in Florida. The “Bring A Noodle” initiative hopes to prevent another family from enduring the same tragedy hers did.

“Many visitors to our beautiful state parks enjoy swimming, boating, fishing, and other water activities. I’m urging everyone to ‘Bring A Noodle’ – whether that’s a actual pool noodle or anything else you can use to float – when out on the water in the event something unexpected happens or someone gets caught in a rip current,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

“We are very excited to partner with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and his office to bring rip current awareness to everyone in Louisiana. Rip currents are completely survivable with a little knowledge and something to float on and undoubtedly this campaign is going to help save lives,” said “Bring A Noodle” founder Shelli Oulliber.

According to BringANoodle.org, more than 100 people die annually in rip currents nationwide. In just the past two weeks, there have been 11 deaths attributed to rip currents along the Gulf Coast.

Throughout our 21 Louisiana state parks, swimming options ranging from pools to splash pads and natural environments such as lakes and rivers. Louisiana State Parks urges all visitors to never swim alone and avoid taking chances but rather swim in designated areas only. Additionally, be aware of their surroundings at all times as water conditions can seem calm on the surface but the current underneath is strong. Most of all, have a very happy and safe 4th of July weekend in a beautiful state park near you.

For more information on visiting a Louisiana State Park, go to LaStateParks.com.