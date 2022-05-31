Life design and stress relief program provide tools for a healthy lifestyle

Wind Song Regenerative invites you to attend its Conscious Life Design and Stress Relief Program, a virtual event that focuses on reducing stress, discovering healthy patterns, and creating the life you desire. The program will be held on Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Hosted by certified breathwork facilitator and founder of Wind Song Regenerative, Alex Harrison, the free 90 minute program will cover the following topics: poor sleep, poor diet, unhappy relationships, anxiety, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Harrison will discuss the importance of practicing mindfulness and the effect stress can have on your mental and physical health. “I have seen time and time again how stress and traumas block vital energy flow and keep us small and confined. On the other hand, I have witnessed profound healing and transformation through the opening of the breath. The way we breathe is a direct reflection to the way we live our lives. A short and constricted breath may very well mean that you are living a restricted experience and an open, fluid breath most likely means that you are living in the flow of life. When we are living in the flow of life and receiving the fullness of our experience, there is unlimited potential.” said Harrison. “We all want to feel better and live better. Yet it feels like we continue to face the reality of not feeling well again and again,” Harrison added.

Registration can be completed here. Information for the Zoom meeting will be provided at check out. The program is free and open to the public.