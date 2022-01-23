Lifted by Love Non-Profit Provides Assistance to Foster Mothers in the Community

Lifted By Love, a local non-profit organization, is taking the phrase “it takes a village” and applying it to their efforts of supporting teen mothers in the community. Founded in 2016, the organization focuses on mothers between the ages of 13-21 years old, who are in foster care, women who are considered at risk, or homeless.

“Our mission is to provide transitional housing and the necessary tools for mothers to create a suitable life for themselves and their children after foster care,” said Amanda Oden, Lifted by Love’s Founder and Director.

Oden said the lack of resources in the community is what inspired her to establish the organization. “I’ve worked in child welfare for eight years, and I’ve seen this population have a lack of resources. I’ve seen their children come back into foster care as well, so these repeated cycles of neglect and abuse to a new generation is what prompted me to say hey, there’s something that needs to be done to stop these recurring cycles,” said Oden.

Over the last six years, the organization has hosted a plethora of giveaways, providing mothers in need with diapers, wipes, formula, and other essential items. Oden said one of the programs offered by the organization that she enjoys hosting is the Baby Shower Program. “We started with the baby shower program, in which we give a baby shower to a teen mother who doesn’t have a family. The purpose of the shower is to get them started with their essentials like travel system, clothes, and just thing’s you’d get at a normal baby shower,” Oden added.

In addition to providing teen mothers with assistance during their pregnancy, Lifted By Love opened a transitional living center in 2021, providing housing for moms and babies, a 12 session in-home parenting class, and educational resources for mothers to continue their education. “We connect them with educational resources to finish the curriculum to get their diploma, graduate high school, or if they’ve already graduated we connect them with jobs in the community,” said Oden. “We also offer a nurturing parenting program in a total of twelve in-home sessions, where our mothers can take classes in a comfortable setting, versus having to go out to an agency.”

Following Hurricane Ida, and the recent surge of coronavirus cases, Lifted by Love continues to distribute tangible items to mothers in need. In December 2021, the organization distributed 25 travel systems to mothers across Louisiana for their annual Christmas giveaway. Oden said although a lot of residents are displaced due to the storm, they were eager to assist the community. “This year we were able to distribute 15 more systems than we did last year. We shipped those out, or delivered them if they were in the local areas. Many of our residents are displaced so we try to go and drop off stuff, but if we can’t we ship items out.”

Lifted by Love plans to accept new applicants for their housing program in 2022, as the country’s coronavirus numbers decrease. To qualify for housing, one must meet the following requirements:

Must be between the age of 13-21

Must already have a child

Must be homeless or in foster care

Must be pregnant or already have a child

Lifted by Love assists members of the community who need assistance. “There is no criteria for tangible items, if you call and say I’m a mom with twin babies, I need formula and a pack of size 5 diapers, as long as we have it, you’re more than welcome to it,” said Oden.

Oden said she takes pride in providing valuable resources to women in the community and plans to continue the effort for many years to come. “We’re thankful for the support, it’s been a trying year for everyone, and we’re extremely grateful. We want to keep doing what we’re doing and impact the lives of our moms, not just foster moms, but all moms in the community who are in need,” Ogden added.

Donations of diapers, wipes, formula, and gently used or brand new clothes can be dropped off on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the following location:

Paisley Park- 6861 West Park Ave, Houma, LA. 70364

Monetary donations can be made via cash app: $liftedbylove0830