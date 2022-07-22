Lifted by Love seeking donations for Back to School Birthday Bash

Lifted by Love, a 501 c(3) non-profit organization, will host its 3rd annual Back to School Birthday Bash on Saturday, August 6, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 253 Capital Blvd. in Houma. The organization is accepting donations of paper, pens, pencils, diapers, and wipes until Saturday, July 30.

At the event, Lifted by Love will be distributing free school supplies, backpacks, food, and more, while supplies last. Lifted by Love provides service to teen mothers in Louisiana who are in foster care, homeless, or considered at-risk youth between the ages of 13-21. For more information on how to donate contact Lifted by Love at 985-262-5172 or visit their website at www.liftedbylove.org .