Lifting of Mandatory Mask Mandate for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Employees

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove announced today the lifting of mandatory mask mandate for Terrebonne Parish employees. The letter read:

“On October 26, 2021, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued proclamation number 203 JBE 2021, to allow local businesses and local governments to decide on whether masks would be worn in local business establishments and local governmental offices. Based on the Governor Edwards’ current proclamation, Parish President Gordon Dove will remove the mandatory mask mandate for all Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government employees within all Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government operated buildings and facilities, as well as visitors to those buildings, effective immediately today.

All other Local and State governmental offices and buildings, such as the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 32nd Judicial Courts, the Terrebonne Clerk of Courts Office, etc., will have the authority whether to mandate masks wearing and temperature checks of employees or visitors if they wish to do so. The Terrebonne Parish Council will also have the authority whether or not to mandate mask wearing and temperature checks of all persons attending Parish Council meetings.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government employees are encouraged to voluntarily wear masks if they choose to do so. We will continue to monitor the percent positivity for our area and if it rises significantly for two consecutive weeks (10% or above) we can reinstate a mask mandate for our Governmental buildings.

Parish President Dove would like to thank all Parish residents for “doing their part” in preventing the spread of COVID in Terrebonne Parish during this pandemic and to remind residents that we are still in a pandemic and all residents should continue to follow social distancing and good handwashing and disinfecting practices until the pandemic is declared over by the Federal government. Paris President Dove also encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help prevent the spread of the virus.”