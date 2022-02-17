Limited Edition Pin Proceeds to Benefit Bridge to Independence Program at Nicholls

Nicholls State University prides itself in providing students with intellectual disabilities or autism spectrum disorder the opportunity to enjoy the “full college experience” while gaining the leadership and social skills needed for future employment and independent living.

The Bridge to Independence program is a certificate program at Nicholls that provides support service to eligible students, who are interested in attending regular classes, participating in campus events and activities, and joining organizations. Known for its family-friendly campus, caring faculty and staff, and recently recognized as the safest campus in the UL system, Nicholls State University is the ideal location for the Bridge to Independence program, the first program in Louisiana certified by the U.S. Department of Education.

Throughout the program, peer mentors, trained in the Nicholls College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, will assist Bridge students with their coursework and socialization.

Nicholls is asking for the support of the community, by purchasing a Mardi Gras Boots lapel pin. The unique pins come in three designs and are $20 per pin, and $50 for all three pins. All proceeds will benefit the Bridge to Independence program, and students at Nicholls State University with Intellectual Disabilities or Autism Spectrum Disorder.

There are only 100 Boots Clune Pins available for purchase. To support the Bridge to Independence program and purchase pins visit https://www.nicholls.edu/education/boots-pin/ . Shipping is available.

For more information on the Bridge to Independence program, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/education/support-programs/bridge-to-independence/.