The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) recognized its 2022 Service Award recipients at its 2022 Annual Conference Awards Ceremony yesterday in Shreveport, LA. Service Awards recognize those chamber of commerce professionals in Louisiana who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry. Lin Kiger President and CEO Lafourche Chamber of Commerce was recognized at the event for 20 years of service to the chamber of commerce industry.

“We would not exist without our membership, and to represent them for 20 years is a honor and a privilege,” said Kiger. “It’s been a great opportunity to work with the leaders in our community. We have been though many highs and lows over the past 20 years, and we have shared those times and experiences.” Reflecting on the past several years, Kiger said,” It speaks to the perseverance of individuals, and businesses in our community. We are still working tirelessly, but we’re working together!”

LACCE is the professional development organization for chambers of commerce executives and staff in Louisiana. LACCE equips chamber professionals with leadership development opportunities and tools to build innovative chambers.