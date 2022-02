The stage is set for the return of Lip Sync Terrebonne. Here’s your chance to sing your heart out or cheer on your hometown favorite! At 6 p.m. on April 8, 2022 at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, the event will offer a fun night of food and entertainment.

Funds raised go toward the 2022 Relay for Life for Terrebonne Parish. For more information, visit the event page at https://www.facebook.com/lipsyncterrebonne.