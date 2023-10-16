Live After 5 is returning to Downtown Houma, currently seeking sponsors

Live After 5 is returning to Downtown Houma!

The Houma Downtown Business Association is working to bring back Live After 5 back to Downtown Houma. Solo and duet acoustic sets from live, local performers will be held in the newly finished Rotary Centennial Plaza from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m, with a full band to follow at the Courthouse Square from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m., beginning this November. Scheduled dates for performances are November 3, 10, 17, and 22, 2023.

“There hasn’t been much going on around the Courthouse with the construction for the Plaza. Now that the Plaza is done and ready for people to enjoy, we wanted to start seeing events downtown again as soon as possible– and decided to bring back Live After 5,” explained Melissa Boudreaux with the Houma Downtown Business Association.

The Houma Downtown Business Association is currently seeking sponsors to help fund the return of Live After 5. To see the sponsorship opportunities, please reference the photo below. Businesses interested in sponsoring these events should fill out the form and and return it via email to melissa@bayoubusiness.net.