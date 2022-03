The Mass of Canonical Installation of Bishop Fabre as the fifth Archbishop of Louisville will take place Wednesday, March 30th at 1:00pm Central Time.

You can view the Installation here:

More information, as well as a farewell message from Bishop Fabre, can be found here: https://htdiocese.org/celebrating-bishop-fabre

Editor’s Note: Please join me in keeping Bishop Fabre in your prayers, as well as our next bishop, who has yet to be named.