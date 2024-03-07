Local 7th graders band together to complete 33 community service projects in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and surrounding Parishes

A group of local 7th graders at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Thibodaux are working hard to make a difference in their community.

For the first time in school history, 90 students at St. Joseph Elementary participated in co-operative service projects around the community. The students were asked to brainstorm with their teachers and faculty ways that they could help make Lafourche Parish and surrounding areas an even better place to call home

“We call on our 7th graders to be leaders in our school, since they will be leaving St. Joseph after this year,” said Felicia Redman, Religious Education Coordinator at St. Joseph. “We want to teach them that they are not too young to make a difference– and they really put their all into it.”

The 90 students were allowed to create a service project either by themselves or in small groups, so they were able to complete a project close to their heart. The kids received help and support from their parents and teachers at St. Joseph, but ultimately took the lead on their projects and finished the work themselves– with fantastic results.

“This project has given the students an opportunity to live out the words of Saint Teresa of Calcutta: ‘Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love,'” said St. Joseph Religion Teacher Ms. Courtney Branson. “These student-led service projects serve as a powerful reminder of the potential within our students here at St. Joseph to make a difference in our community and in our world.”

The 21-week deadline for students to complete their projects is March 15, and the vast majority have already been completed. The 90 participating students will be honored at St. Joseph’s first-ever “Make A Difference Day” on May 17, 2024, where the 7th graders will present their projects to our entire school and honored guests. They will have the ability to “plant seeds” of inspiration among our younger students.

“These projects have called for the students to be the best versions of themselves,” continued Redman. “We are extremely proud of all of their hard work and determination. The future indeed is looking bright for these amazing young men and women.”

See the complete list of all the service projects these exceptional 90 local students have completed below, and the incredible ways they are working to better our community.