Local 7th graders band together to complete 33 community service projects in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and surrounding Parishes

Celine Marie PhippsMarch 7, 2024
A group of local 7th graders at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Thibodaux are working hard to make a difference in their community.
For the first time in school history, 90 students at St. Joseph Elementary participated in co-operative service projects around the community. The students were asked to brainstorm with their teachers and faculty ways that they could help make Lafourche Parish and surrounding areas an even better place to call home
“We call on our 7th graders to be leaders in our school, since they will be leaving St. Joseph after this year,” said Felicia Redman, Religious Education Coordinator at St. Joseph. “We want to teach them that they are not too young to make a difference– and they really put their all into it.”
The 90 students were allowed to create a service project either by themselves or in small groups, so they were able to complete a project close to their heart. The kids received help and support from their parents and teachers at St. Joseph, but ultimately took the lead on their projects and finished the work themselves– with fantastic results.
“This project has given the students an opportunity to live out the words of Saint Teresa of Calcutta: ‘Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love,'” said St. Joseph Religion Teacher Ms. Courtney Branson. “These student-led service projects serve as a powerful reminder of the potential within our students here at St. Joseph to make a difference in our community and in our world.”
The 21-week deadline for students to complete their projects is March 15, and the vast majority have already been completed. The 90 participating students will be honored at St. Joseph’s first-ever “Make A Difference Day” on May 17, 2024, where the 7th graders will present their projects to our entire school and honored guests. They will have the ability to “plant seeds” of inspiration among our younger students.
“These projects have called for the students to be the best versions of themselves,” continued Redman. “We are extremely proud of all of their hard work and determination. The future indeed is looking bright for these amazing young men and women.”
See the complete list of all the service projects these exceptional 90 local students have completed below, and the incredible ways they are working to better our community.
- The Book Worms – Team Members: Max N., Gavin D., Connor G., Baelor L., and Owen H.
- Project: Created a free little library with a “take one, leave one” honor system to promote literacy within the community.
- The Bayou Boys – Team Members: Channing S., Aiden V., and Easton M.
- Project: Socialized with the elderly and provided entertainment through BINGO at nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities.
- The Pet Helper – Team Member: Austin F.
- Project: Collected blankets and money for animals at the animal shelter. Volunteered and worked directly with the animals and the animal shelter staff.
- Feed the Need – Team Members: Hudson B., Michael D., Owen F., Landon L., Ella A., Stephen C., Libby P., and Jenna S.
- Project: Had a food drive to benefit those who are hungry in the community.
- Happy Tails – Team Members: Andy B., Parker M., Brody G., and Drew P.
- Project: Had a food, blanket, and toy drive for the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter. Students also volunteered to work directly with animals and shelter staff.
- First Class Grass – Team Members: Anderson F., Ben J., Graham W., Karson N., and Quentien R.
- Project: Students went door-to-door offering lawn mowing services to the residents of Lafourche Parish.
- The Dandy Girls – Team Members: Juliette H., Alyce H., Lucy H., and Shelby S.
- Project: Sorted clothing and helped organize Gym Dandy.
- The Giving Grinches – Team Members: Miliza S., Alyse N., and Reese M.
- Project: Made Christmas cards and knitted scarfs for local nursing homes. Students supplemented hours by assisting with the Feed the Need Food Drive.
- Baking for Christ – Team Members: David A., Charles B., and Owen N.
- Project: Students hosted a bake sale where they made cookies, brownies, cupcakes, and hot chocolate. All proceeds from the bake sale were given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Student collected just over $900.
- The Baby Sitters Club – Team Members: Lillie G., Lexi N., and Ava V.
- Project: Students babysat children at cost for families and donating the money received to Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center in Thibodaux. Students have collected approximately $350.
- Grass Cuttin’ – Team Member: Jake H.
- Project: Student has cut the grass of his elderly neighbors and brought their trashcans to and from the road on trash pickup day.
- Lovely Valentines – Team Members: Georgia B., Lila G., Whitney H., and Adeline R.
- Students made and delivered Valentine’s Day cards to the local nursing homes. They brought candy as well. Students stayed for a while and socialized with the residents.
- Lenten Sweets – Team Members: Sidney B., Sam D., Brooke B., and Quinn F.
- Students baked sweets and donated them to the Lenten Gumbo at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral for Lent.
- Kits 4 Kids – Team Members: Kamryn L. and Isabella R.
- Project: Students made “Welcome Kits” for students at Thibodaux Elementary School. The kits included: note books, pencils, erasers, a bracelet, crayons, stickers, and a note that said “welcome to your new school.” Students raised money for kits by collecting donations for household chores. Students donated extra hours at local nursing homes.
- Tens Helping Thirties – Team Members: Ava P., Ellie G., and Jojo M.
- Project: Students went to the nursing homes, prayed rosaries with residents over the holidays, and hosted BINGO games at the facilities. Students plan on returning over the Mother’s Day Holiday to give flowers and chocolates to the women there on their own time.
- Young at Heart – Team Members: Aubrey A., Paisley S., Kerington H., Ava N., and Lucy B.
- Project: Students delivered flowers with attached prayers and blankets to local nursing homes for Christmas. Students also hosted BINGO games and provided socialization. Students prayed the rosary with many residents.
- Clothes for Compassion – Team Members: Audrey C., Catherine., and Charlie A.
- Project: Sorted clothing and donations for Gym Dandy. Hung clothes and prepared items to be sold.
- Grandpa & Grandson Bonding – Team Members: Sawyer E.
- Project: Student offered assistance with cleaning out his grandfather’s house after the recent passing of his grandmother. Student also provided basic household chores for his grandfather.
- Cute & Clean – Team Member: Allayna F.
- Project: Students divided her time between volunteering with animals and shelter employees at the Lafourche Animal Shelter and volunteered her cleaning services to her mother’s boss.
- The Handyman – Team Member: Grant G.
- Project: Student delivered firewood to the elderly in Bay St. Louis and provided companionship. Student supplemented hours by assisting with the school food drive.
- Shelter Pals – Team Members: Daisie G., Brynn O., and Emmie L.
- Project: Students fostered animals from the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter and provided assistance inside of the shelter with cage and litter box cleaning. Students also went to a local nursing home and donated their time playing BINGO and providing socialization with the elderly.
- Cold Clothing – Team Members: Sailor S., Georgia J., Maddox J., and Patrick W.
- Project: Students hosted a clothing drive for elementary-aged students at Thibodaux Elementary. Students sorted and folded the clothing that was picked up by the school principal.
- The Giant Elf – Team Member: Connor L.
- Project: Student assisted with the Thibodaux Area Toy Drive. Student sorted, identified, wrapped, and passed out gifts to citizens of Thibodaux who needed assistance with Christmas gifts for their children. After Christmas, student continued to sort and wrap for next year’s drive.
- The Bracelet Makers – Team Members: Alyssa G. and Elly W.
- Project: Students made bracelets out of string and beads and sold them for profit. all profit was given to St. Jude Children’s hospital. Students have collected almost $800.00 for St. Jude so far.
- The Elder Helper – Team Member: Charlie R.
- Project: Student helped his elderly neighbor with household and outdoor chores. He supplemented his hours with the food drive as well.
- Soccer for Kids – Team Member: Luke R.
- Project: Student helped his soccer coach, coach a soccer team of 8/9 year olds. Student also volunteered to be ball boy at his sisters soccer game.
- Paws For Help – Team Member: Cam T.
- Project: Student volunteered at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. She mopped kennels, washed dog bowls, fed dogs, played with dogs, and set up kennels for new animals. Student made homemade treats for the shelter pets as well.
- Noah’s ARC – Team Members: Brady B., Connor B., Preston S., Easton H., and Robert B.
- Project: Students assisted St. James Parish ARC in clearing out donated items, preparing the items for sell, and cleaning and sorting inside the story.
- Handy Dandy – Team Member: Beau B.
- Project: Student donated items to and volunteered at Gym Dandy. Student assisted with sorting and stocking items in the store.
- Easter for the Seniors – Team Members: Analeya B., and Bree U.
- Project: Students are making Easter cards and delivering to the nursing home. Student plan on providing companionship during their visit.
- Baking for Blue Boot – Team Member: Kynlee C., and Catherine G.
- Project: Students hosted a bake sale in which they personally baked all items sold. Students collected $3,080 and donated that money to the Blue Boot Foundation which promotes child water safety and awareness.
- One-Man Mowing – Team Member: Cole H.
- Project: Student offered free mowing services to anyone living in his neighborhood. Student has mowed two yards so far and plans to continue this weekend.
- The Thrift Sift – Team Member: Emmalyn J.
- Project: Student worked at the Donaldsonville ARC sorting donated items and placing them appropriately in the store. Student helped with selling the items. Student also headed up the food drive after having already earned her 10 service hours.