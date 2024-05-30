Local artist Nadjah Bergeron announces new book to help stay-at-home moms accomplish their dreams

Local artist Nadjah Darwish Bergeron, owner of Art By Nadjah and known for her colorful, vibrant, abstract paintings, has announced she has recently published a book to be released this June.

Bergeron’s new book, titled The Art of Following Your Heart: A Spiritual and Practical Guide for Becoming a Thriving Artist While Being a Stay At Home Mom, will help provide mothers with inspiration and practical tools needed to balance motherhood with a passion for art and find success.

“Are you a stay-at-home mom dreaming of becoming an artist but feel overwhelmed by the demands of motherhood? The Art of Following Your Heart is your guide to transforming that dream into reality. Written by a stay-at-home mom and self-taught artist, this book offers the perfect blend of spiritual wisdom and practical advice,” reads the official book description, provided by Bergeron. “In the first half of the book, dive into the spiritual aspects of creativity, learning how to harness inspiration and stay motivated. The second half is packed with practical strategies, from developing your artistic style and creating a dedicated workspace to marketing your art and building a professional website.”

Bergeron, originally from Panama, moved to Houma in 2003 and has been here ever since. The local artist has a background in Industrial Engineering, but felt a call to painting after the birth of her second child as a way to cope with the pressures of motherhood. Bergeron is known for her “La Flor” Series, where she completed over 100 floral paintings, as well as her marine-inspired “We Will Sea” Series, and has recently stretched out into abstract paintings of her most recent, Louisiana-inspired “Oyster” Series.

“The idea of writing a book came to me in 2018, when I realized there were a lot of other stay-at-home moms like me who wanted to start a career in art. I felt like I had a lot of experience and wisdom to share with them to help them become successful,” explained Bergeron. “It was definitely a challenge to write this book, but I am so excited to see this book get published.”

The Art of Following Your Heart is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, and will be officially available on June 6, 2024. A Spanish publication, self-translated by Bergeron, will be available at a later date.

For more information about Nadjah and her artwork, please visit her website.