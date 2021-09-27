Local attorneys to hold free panel discussion on hurricane insurance claims

Two local attorneys will provide hurricane claims information Tuesday, aiming to equip residents with valued knowledge as they deal with insurance companies in Ida’s aftermath.

Sye Broussard with Broussard & Dove APLC and Gary Williams Jr. with the Law Office of Gary Williams Jr. LLC will host the free informational meeting at New Zion Baptist Church, 263 Grand Caillou Rd. in Houma, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, beginning at 6 p.m.

“A majority of our parish sustained significant damage to their homes and businesses. Many people will be dealing with hurricane claims and insurance companies,” Williams said. “We want to give some insight into the process and help inform them of things they can do to get the help they deserve.”

The forum will cover how to handle a claim, what to expect during the claims process, the do’s and don’ts of a claim and what to do when insurancers don’t pay.

“We wanted to provide a free panel discussion to arm people with information. I speak to people every day who are scared and don’t know what to expect. They’ve never seen damage on this scale before. After 14 years of handling hurricane claims, I’ve learned a lot in the claims process. Just informing people calms them down and goes a long way,” Broussard said. “And when the insurance company doesn’t uphold their end, we are right there, if needed, to maximize their claim, getting them the funds needed to repair their business or home as quickly as possible.”