Local Business, SafeZone, Receives 2020 Safest 70 Award for the 7th Consecutive Year

SafeZone of Gray has received the Safest 70 Award from the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation (LWCC) for the 7th consecutive year. The award recognizes policyholders for their outstanding safety efforts. The award highlights workplace safety, and the winners must be in good standing with LWCC for five consecutive years along with working effectively with the LWCC Safety Services Team.

“LWCC is Louisiana Loyal, leading a movement to celebrate and elevate Louisiana,” said Richard Hubbard, SVP, Chief Underwriting Officer. “Through this awards program, we are recognizing those policyholders who are participating in this movement through their dedication to a safer workplace for all. Their efforts benefit not only their workers, but other policyholders, industries, and the entire state of Louisiana.”

SafeZone, a local business known to be a safety leader in the oil and gas, chemical, and refinery industries. They offer services such as Safety and Training Consultants, LLC and SafeZone Safety Systems, LLC which provides safety solutions for their clients. Ben Tobias, SazeZone V.P. Operations, said “It means we’re walking the talk. We’re protecting people in the workplace, and that’s the intent with this award. We’re proud to receive it. It’s a big accomplishment. There’s only 70 companies in the state, so it’s a notable accomplishment for SafeZone.”

Tobias noted that the award showcases the company’s core values, “What we do is support our workforce with true care and attention to safety. Safety performance and the pursuit of excellence is integrated into our core values.”

By Heidi Guidry