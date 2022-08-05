Local businesses and community “Pack the Bus” for local students

Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana coordinated a school supply drive to benefit children in need in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. With the help of the community, thousands of school supply items were collected for distribution through the school districts.

“The Pack the Bus School Supply Drive helps to provide students with the tools and resources they need to succeed,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “Synergy Bank is honored to work with other community-minded businesses and the United Way to help local families, especially those still faces challenges following Hurricane Ida.”

Community members and businesses collected school supplies throughout the month of July for the drive. On July 29th, Synergy Bank and United Way representatives traveled to each drop off location to “pack the bus” with donated supplies. The supplies were then sorted and divided equally for delivery to Terrebonne Parish School District and Lafourche Parish School Districts.

Collected supplies includes spiral notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, highlighters, markers, crayons, backpacks, glue sticks, erasers, folders, binders, lunch boxes, and much more. In addition, Synergy Bank donated 20,000 pencils and South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority doated 2,500 marble notebooks.

“We are so appreciative of everyone who donated school supplies for Pack the Bus,” United Way Executive Director Alina Merlos said. “The right tools can allow a child to focus on learning, feel prepared, and be confident that they can succeed in school and in life.”

We thank the many local businesses that participated and assisted with the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive, including: b1 Bank, BHP, Big Mike’s BBQ, Break the Trend Boutique, Chic Cakes, Chick-fil-A, Crab Trap Crossfit, Fletcher Technical Community College, Gulf Island, Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Howard Nixon Music Scholarship Foundation, Infinity Kids Camp, John Deere, Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, Lafourche Parish Libraries, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors, LOOP, mPower Yoga, National Association of University Women, Nicholls State University, Hebert Insurance Agency, Paisley Park, Papi Cheos, Pelican Waste, Physicians Medical Center, Raising Canes, Rotary Club of Houma, Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne, South Central Industrial Association, South Central Louisiana Human Services, South Louisiana Bank, Synergy Bank, Terrebonne General Health System, Terrebonne Ministerial Alliance, Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, Thibodaux Playhouse, Thibodaux Regional Health System, Unitech Training Academy, and Valley Supply Company.

Families in need of school supplies should contact Kwanzaa Johnson (Terrebonne Parish) at 985-879-6400 ext. 264 and Quentina Brown (Lafourche Parish) at 985-532-2508.