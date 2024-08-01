Local Businesses and Community “Pack the Bus” for Local Students

Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana hosted the 10th annual school supply drive benefiting Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish children in need. With the help of the community, thousands of school supply items were collected for distribution through the school districts.

“Synergy Bank is honored to work with other community-minded businesses and the United Way to help local families in need,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “The school supplies donated are used throughout the year to give students resources needed to thrive in school. We’re proud that in 10 years, together we have donated hundreds of thousands of individual school supply items to local schools and students.”

Throughout the month of July, community members and businesses collected school supplies for the drive. On July 26, Synergy Bank and United Way representatives traveled by school bus to each drop-off location to “pack the bus” with the donated supplies. Supplies were then sorted, divided equally, and delivered to Terrebonne Parish School District and Lafourche Parish School District.

Collected supplies included notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, highlighters, markers, crayons, backpacks, glue sticks, erasers, folders, binders, lunch boxes, and much more.

“We can’t thank those who donated school supplies for Pack the Bus enough,” United Way Executive Director Alina Merlos said. “Having the right tools can produce the confidence a child needs to focus on learning and ensure his or her success.”

We thank the many local businesses that participated and assisted with the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive, including: 1st Franklin Financial, All South Consulting Engineers, Bayou Cane Sports Bar, Bayou Country Children’s Museum, Big Mikes BBQ Smokehouse, Chick-fil-A, Crab Trap CrossFit, Danos, First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux, Fletcher Technical Community College, Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, LOOP, National Association for University Women, Nicholls State University, Nick Hebert Insurance, Paisley Park, Pelican Waste & Debris, Raising Cane’s, RelyOn Nutec, SoLA Center for the Arts, South Central Industrial Association, South Louisiana Bank, Synergy Bank, Terrebonne Folklife Cultural Center, Terrebonne General Health System, Terrebonne Ministerial Alliance, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, Thibodaux Regional Health System, USI Insurance Services, and Valley Supply Co. We’d also like to thank John and Sarah Casey, Allie and Kyle Lizotte, Carleton and Andrée Casey, and Carleton Jr. and Emilée Casey for their generous donation of 12 pallets of school supply items.

Families in need of school supplies should contact Kwanzaa Johnson (Terrebonne Parish) at 985-879-6400 ext. 264 and Quentina Brown (Lafourche Parish) at 985-532-2508.