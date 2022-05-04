Local Chambers partner to host Joint Chamber Luncheon

The local Chambers of Commerce announce the General Membership Joint Chamber Luncheon on Wednesday, May 18, at the Cypress Columns, in Houma.

The luncheon will feature Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry as the guest speaker. Check in will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a lunch buffet at 11:30 a.m., and presentation at 11:45 a.m. The deadline to register for the luncheon is Wednesday, May 11. The cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Registration for the luncheon can be completed online here.