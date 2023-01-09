Local elementary teacher makes an impact with positive affirmations

A fourth grade teacher at Bayou Blue Upper Elementary is using positive affirmations to make a difference in the lives of her students.

Having been a teacher for three years, teaching fifth and sixth grade at Legion Park Elementary, and now fourth grade at Bayou Blue Elementary, Alexis Aucoin is teaching more than English Language Arts, she’s teaching her students how to have a positive mindset.

The Nicholls State University graduate said, “Seeing students struggle, whether it’s academically or mentally, led me to always encourage a positive mindset for my students. When I have a student who is lacking self esteem, I remind them that confidence is key. Having a positive mindset is half the battle.”

After searching online for social emotional learning ideas for her classroom, Aucoin decided to implement positive affirmations into her daily classroom routine. Aucoin placed a mirror on the wall in her classroom and placed positive characteristics all around it. The words “l am” are above the mirror. “When students look at themselves in the mirror, they see themselves and all of the positive adjectives attached to it,” Aucoin explains. “When I have a student dealing with negative thoughts, I always refer back to the mirror and have them remind themselves of all of the positive traits they carry,” she added.

Already noticing the positive impact this practice has had on her students in the classroom, Aucoin explained that she hopes to positively impact their lives. She explains, “Doing positive affirmations with my students helps eliminate negative thoughts, and also nurtures a growth mindset. I hope that my students know that I will always believe in them and with the right attitude, they can accomplish what they put their mind to!”

“Not only do I want my students to have a positive mindset for their own good, but I also believe that it is important for my students to know there is someone who believes in them, supports them, and wants to see them succeed,” Aucoin explained.

View the entire classroom gallery on the Bayou Blue Upper Elementary Facebook page.