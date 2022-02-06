Local Entrepreneur Spreads the Love this Valentine’s Day

February 14 is quickly approaching, and while many will spend the romantic day showering their loved ones with roses and cards, a local entrepreneur is encouraging young girls and women to pamper themselves with self love.

Anitra Davis Woods is an author, Certified Master Life Coach, and founder of Big Dreamers Youth Foundation, a non-profit organization. In honor of Valentine’s Day, Woods will be hosting a Be-You-Tiful Self Love Workshop, on Saturday, February 12, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Terrebonne Parish Parish Library North Branch.

Woods said the purpose of the event is to increase self awareness, reduce anxiety, stress, and depression, promote self esteem, better focus, and concentration. The self love workshop is designed to guide guests through their journey to self love through journaling, meditation, and much more.

The workshop will begin with a warm-up meditation session, guided by Woods, followed by ice breakers for guests to interact with each other. Following ice breakers, Woods will deliver journal prompts, one at a time, and allow guests to respond to each entry.

“The beauty of these speed prompts is that they don’t allow you to overthink or edit, so you end up journaling from the heart with an open, honest response,” said Woods.

Once journals are completed, guests will have three minutes to “go deeper” on the final journal prompts, followed by a sharing circle, allowing attendees to connect with others.

The workshop will also host several activities, crafts, fun, refreshments, and laughter. All supplies will be provided by Woods.

For more information, please contact Anitra Woods at 985-803-9290, or visit her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/anitra.daviswoods.