Local fisherman rescued near Calm Lake

February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021

The Coast Guard and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have rescued an overdue boater Monday.

Rescued was Percy Dardar, III. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 5:30 a.m. from the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Department that Dardar had left a local boat ramp around 3 p.m. Sunday to look for oysters, and then did not return. 

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew located Dardar near Calm Lake and dropped a radio to him. His vessel had reportedly experienced an engine failure, leaving him stranded overnight in shallow water.



A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries boat crew was then able to reach Dardar to further assist, and reported no medical concerns. 

 

 

VIDEO: A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew lowers a VHF radio to a stranded boater near Calm Lake, Louisiana, February 8, 2021. The boater had been reported overdue after reportedly experiencing engine failure, but was safely rescued by the Coast Guard and local agencies. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy asset)


Mary Ditch
