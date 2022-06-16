Local Girls Who Code Club aims to close gender gap in STEM career field

“Girl Power” is taking on a whole new meaning as local girls from 5th – 9th grade will be working together to close the gender gap in the male-dominated science and technology career fields.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our local girls,” said Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence Executive Director Ashlee Barahona. “The goal of our camp is to help girls be brave and confident while learning technology skills that can help them with their future careers. It is a fantastic program that we are excited to offer in Terrebonne Parish.”

The Girls Who Code club will kick off their in-person summer camp June 20-24 from 8am-3pm at Fletcher Community College in Gray. The camp is being offered at no cost. The camp is provided by a grant from Chevron to Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence, as well as donations from local businesses. Our Partnership with Terrebonne Parish School System will provide transportation at no cost.

“At Chevron, we believe in contributing to the communities where we work and live,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “My hope is that these young women complete the camp feeling inspired and are instilled with a love of STEM learning. We have a unique opportunity, and responsibility, to help these girls build confidence in these subjects. This will help lay the foundation for their future success. Chevron is proud to be a part it.”