Local Girls Who Code Club Aims to Close Gender Gap in STEM Career Field

“Girl Power” is taking on a whole new meaning as local girls from 5th to 9th grade will be working together to close the gender gap in the male-dominated science and technology career fields.

The Girls Who Code club will host their in-person summer camp on June 14-18 from 8am-3pm at Fletcher Community College in Gray. The camp is being offered at no cost thanks to a grant from Chevron to Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE), as well as donations from local businesses. Transportation can also be arranged at no cost.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our local girls,” said TFAE Executive Director Ashlee Barahona. “The goal of Girls Who Code is to help girls be brave and confident while learning technology skills that can help them with their future careers. It is a fantastic program that we are excited to offer in Terrebonne Parish. We thank Chevron for their support.”

“At Chevron, we believe in contributing to the communities where we work and live,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “My hope is that these young women complete the camp feeling inspired and are instilled with a love of STEM learning. This will help lay the foundation for their future success. Chevron is proud to be a part it.”

If you are interested in signing up your child for the 2021 summer camp, please email ashlee@tfae.org. Only a few spots remain. Please submit your child’s name by June 1st for consideration.