Local Grant Revives Houma Kiwanis’ Musical Instrument Loan Efforts

New life has been breathed into the Houma Kiwanis “Play It Again Terrebonne” program thanks to a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation.

The majority of musical instruments to be loaned to disadvantaged students so they could participate in public school band programs were damaged or destroyed when Hurricane Ida hit Fabregas Music on Main Street where the instruments were stored.

The program, begun in 2012 by the Kiwanis Club of Houma, collected and refurbished donated used musical instruments and loaned them out to less privileged students through cooperation with local school band directors. Starting with less than 10 instruments, the inventory grew rapidly over the next several years. Program coordinator, Larry Frederick, was in the process of distributing instruments for the upcoming school year when the storm hit.

“Without the grant our club would have been unable to fund a full recovery of the program. This grant enables us to fully function in the coming year,” said Frederick. “I don’t know where we’d be without the Bayou Community Foundation.”

The $7,600 grant paid to repair 35 instrument and provides new cases and purchased 13 instruments. As some instruments were spared and other were out loan, the program’s arsenal now stands at 76 instruments, an all-time high. Bayou Community Foundation is a charitable organization focused on building and sustaining the communities of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes and Grand Isle.