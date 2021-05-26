Local health units to provide vaccines for those 12 years and older

Parish Health Units in the bayou and river parishes of south Louisiana will be offering free Pfizer COVID19 vaccinations during June for people ages 12 and older.

The OPH Region 3 public health units are located in the parishes of Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, St. John, St. Mary and Terrebonne. Call your local Parish Health Unit between Monday and Friday from 9am to 4pm or visit COVIDVACCINE.LA.GOV to make an appointment.

The Louisiana vaccine hotline number is 855.453.0774 to discuss COVID vaccination with a health professional.

LAFOURCHE:

Thibodaux: June 2 or June 11; 985-447-0921

Galliano: June 7 or June 11; 985-632-5567

TERREBONNE:

Houma: June 2 or June 9; 985-857-3601