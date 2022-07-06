Local Hospitals Share Fraudulent Job Posting Scam

Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Health System have become aware of a fraudulent internet scheme involving erroneous job postings.

Terrebonne General announced they want to make the public aware of this fraudulent internet activity that is taking place on the LinkedIn social media platform. The domain name that is being used is tghealthsystem.careers.work. This domain is in no way associated with Terrebonne General. Please DO NOT respond to these inaccurate job postings for REMOTE work positions on LinkedIn. They are requesting online interviews, letting people know they have a job, asking for personal information, and requesting payments. Please DO NOT provide personal information such as your social security number or banking account information.

Terrebonne General has notified the proper Internet Crime Complaint Center 3 (IC3) authorities and the domain name provider of this illegal internet activity and is working to resolve this situation. Terrebonne General would like to advise anyone seeking a job at Terrebonne General to do so via tghealthsystem.com. Below are standard job posting practices.

The Terrebonne General Website name is tghealthsystem.com .

Job postings for our organization are made on LinkedIn under our tghealthsytem.com name.

There are no REMOTE job opportunities.

Interviews are done in person.

There is never a request for payment for any job position.

Thibodaux Regional announced the same scheme has targeted their system as well. They have shared they were notified that scam artists are contacting job applicants with false offers and asking for their financial information. These messages are predominantly coming through LinkedIn and a fraudulent address titled “thibodaux.careers.work.”

The scammers are pretending to be from Thibodaux Regional and other healthcare providers throughout our region. Thibodaux Regional reminds the public they will never contact job applicants and ask for financial information.

Please use caution when applying to job on social media networks and when replying to companies through those platforms. If you feel you have been a target of this scam, please contact your financial institutions and IC3 at: https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint