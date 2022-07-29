Local law firms donate ballistics vests to TPSO

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is honored to announce that a generous donation was received from three local law firms, to purchase much needed equipment for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In May of 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was the recipient of donations from several local Terrebonne Parish Law Firms, which was used to purchase much needed Ballistics Vests for our personnel. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received close to $4,000 dollars from the Law Office of Edward J. Gaidry Jr. LLC., and $1,000 dollar donations from both The Schwab Law Firm and St. Martin & Bourque LLC. The generous donations enabled the Sheriff’s Office to outfit 6 employees with Ballistic Vests, which will be utilized in the daily scope of their duties. The Ballistic vests have been ordered and five are currently in use, as we wait for the last one to arrive.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I am incredibly grateful for the donation to our office. The fact that these particular Law Firms saw the need to help both our agency and our personnel, with such needed equipment, is very humbling. We worked very hard every day to create an environment where our relationships with local businesses and residents can grow for the future, and I believe we are moving in the right direction.”