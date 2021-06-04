Local Leader named Principal of the Year Semi-Finalist

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Semi-finalists. “These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession,” the department said.

There are 24 semifinalists in each category. Among the principal of the year semi-finalists is local Lafourche Parish educator Gregory Cook. Cook has 25 years of experience working in varying positions that he said shaped him into the leader he is today. “My journey in education has been one of the most rewarding endeavors of my life,” Cook said.

His first year was at Assumption High School as an inclusion teacher. He went on to West/East Thibodaux remaining in inclusion and also coached for the next five years. He then spent seven years at South Terrebonne High School as an inclusion teacher and basketball coach before moving to H.L. Bourgeois to become the assistant principal where he remained for three and a half years before returning to West Thibodaux Middle School.

Cook said, “With each stop, I gained insight and skills that would serve me well later in my career. I was also blessed with so many educators and mentors that selflessly poured into me through the years. Without their support and that of my family, I would not be receiving this recognition.”

West Thibodaux Middle School has a place in Cook’s heart. He said while a viable curriculum and modeling character are important, that’s not the heart of the school. “We want them to leave the West Thibodaux Middle School knowing that they are enough. As simple as that sounds, it truly is the only thing that they need to know. They are enough to be valued and respected. They are enough to chase any dream. They are enough to build the future they want. And they are enough to change the world. When they look in the mirror, I need them to know that who they see lacks nothing; they are enough.”

Cook said early in his career, his singular focus was on the students. He asked himself questions such as ‘How can I prepare them for an uncertain future?’ or ‘What can I do better to ensure they are motivated?’ As his roles changed over the years, his focus expanded to ensure his teachers and staff had the opportunity for growth and support. “It’s amazing how your perspective changes when your window of service widens,” he said.

His goal from the beginning has been to help children have a chance for a brighter future. As his roles and locations changed, that goal has remained his priority. “I do know that when my race is finally run, I want it to be said that I had an impact on our community and that I left things better than I found them,” Cook said.

Cook is the 2021 Lafourche Parish Principal of the Year. He said he was shocked when he heard the news that he made it to the state’s semi-finalist. He recollected when he first found out which he remembered it was him returning from a meeting when Dean Guidry went into his office to congratulate him. When Cook asked why is when Guidry told him he had been selected as a semi-finalist. “It’s embarrassing to say now,” Cook said, “but initially I laughed at him and asked that he stop playing. When you see a list of individuals that are recognized for doing great things and your name is listed, it’s beyond words.”

He said a feeling of accomplishment and pride washed over him and his heart visibly pounded in his chest, “Then you take that moment, and really reflect on how you got there and everyone who supported you along the way. This award is for them too.”

The Teacher and Principal of the Year Semi-finalists will be honored at the 15th Annual Excellent Awards Gala that will be held virtually on Friday, July 16th. The event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers. For more information, visit https://www.louisianabelieves.com/.