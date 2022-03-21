Local Loan Agency Announces Weekly Gas Card Giveaway

March 21, 2022
March 21, 2022

Gasoline prices across the U.S. have increased dramatically, with the average cost of gas in Louisiana rising 43% in one month. In response to the skyrocketing prices, a Thibodaux loan agency is making an effort to relieve your pockets at the pump.

Foti Financial Services of Thibodaux announced it will host a weekly giveaway, giving a $200 gas card to one person, every Friday, from now until April 8.



To enter the contest, contestants must complete the following steps:

  • Like and follow Foti Financial Services-Thibodaux facebook page.

  • Tag three friends in the comments section on the original post.

For more information, please contact Foti Financial Services at 985-446-8828.



