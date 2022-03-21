Local Loan Agency Announces Weekly Gas Card Giveaway

Gasoline prices across the U.S. have increased dramatically, with the average cost of gas in Louisiana rising 43% in one month. In response to the skyrocketing prices, a Thibodaux loan agency is making an effort to relieve your pockets at the pump.

Foti Financial Services of Thibodaux announced it will host a weekly giveaway, giving a $200 gas card to one person, every Friday, from now until April 8.

To enter the contest, contestants must complete the following steps:

Like and follow Foti Financial Services-Thibodaux facebook page.

Tag three friends in the comments section on the original post.

For more information, please contact Foti Financial Services at 985-446-8828.