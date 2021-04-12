Local man dies trying to save others from riptide off Florida coast

LPSO: 33 arrests made in Narcotics Operation ‘Bad BOI’
April 12, 2021
Suspect bites Terrebonne deputy’s face during arrest, police say
April 12, 2021

A man from Gray drowned while attempting to save others who were being pulled by a riptide off of Florida last week.

Authorities identified 21-year-old Layne Gravois, of Gray, as one of several people who died or was injured in dangerous waters near Miramar Beach on April 8.

According to a source close to the family, Gravois died while trying to pull someone else out of the water.



The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said there were multiple water rescues and more than a dozen people pulled from riptides on April 8, forcing officials to close waters, according to reports

 

Feature photo by Silas Baisch. 


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 12, 2021

FEMA Funeral Assistance for COVID 19 Deaths Available

Read more