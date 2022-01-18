GALLERY: Local NAACP Youth Council Honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Beautiful Celebration

The NAACP Youth Council hosted the 2022 Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration program in Houma today, honoring the late civil rights leader’s legacy.

Dozens gathered at the Courthouse House square this morning, as guests speakers, elected officials, and several local pastors spoke on King’s attribution to the civil rights movement, and the lasting impact he’s had on the world today.

The event celebrated Dr. King’s life and message of equality, opportunity, and service to others, and featured guest speakers including NAACP Branch President Jerome Boykin Sr., Pastor Kenneth Jackson, Rev. Hayward Sims Jr. of St. Luke Baptist Church, and various elected officials. Celebrants enjoyed live music by the St. Luke Baptist Church Choir, and Kandace F. Washington.

“I chose this theme because I want the community to come together, that’s what God wants us to do. That’s what the community is all about, helping one another, sticking together, helping your neighbors and even people you don’t know,” said Director of the Terrebonne NAACP Youth Council, Diana Collins.

The Youth Council provided celebrants with complimentary coffee and muffins from PJ’s Coffee, the opportunity to register to vote, and free coronavirus testing.

NAACP Executive Board Member Wayne Thibodaux urged attendees to practice their right to vote, and become involved in the development of their community. “In Terrebonne, there’s a little more than 12,000 black registered voters, in Terrebonne there’s over 16,000, 18 years and older blacks who are eligible to vote, so we have a lot of work to do,” said Thibodaux.

“We’re asking you today, to go home to your street, your block, go to your family members, and encourage them to register to vote,” Thibodaux added. “It’s so easy now to register to vote, you can complete registration online as little as twenty days before the election. We need to understand that it’s important to vote, it’s not just about presidential elections, we have school boards, sheriff’s offices, and other local elections. Your vote matters and one vote can flip the script.”

In addition to the celebration of the civil rights leader’s life, the Youth Council honored Rev. Kenneth Jackson, Rev. Blair Mitchell, and Rev. Stephen Mosely, for helping the community following Hurricane Ida. “A lot of churches were damaged in the storm which prevented us from having service for a while. There were a few churches that were still standing, and the pastors began sharing their church with us and so we’re honoring them,” said Collins.

Following the program, a peace march was led by the Tri-Parish Military Veterans, and Army Veteran Aronda Smith-Benson, beginning on Church Street to Dumas Auditorium.