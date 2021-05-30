Local Nonprofits Receive Grants from the Mother Teresa’s Giving Circle of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana

Mother Teresa’s Giving Circle (MTGC) is a group of women who together make an impact on women, children, and families within The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The group is able to grant local non-profit organizations in the community by collective giving and collaboration. They have granted out over $150,000 in the past two years.

Amanda Oden founded Lifted by Love. The organization was founded when they saw a need in the community and felt it was their purpose to fulfill it. The Houma-based organization provides non-stigmatizing support to teen mothers who are in foster care, homeless, and/or considered at-risk youth ages 13-21. Oden said she did not know who nominated the organization. She received a call with the good news and was told they would be able to present at an upcoming event.

In April 2021, MTGC hosted the “Sip & Learn” event that featured 11 local non-profit organizations who impact our area’s women, children, and families. Each non-profit organization was allowed 6 minutes to present their organizations’ missions to gain support. Oden said she was so grateful to be able to present and the opportunity allowed her to connect with the other non-profits. After the event, the 160+ members were able to vote for their top 5 non-profits for the grant opportunities. The group was able to grant $93,000.

Oden was shocked when they found out Lifted by Love was chosen for a $10,000 grant, “I wasn’t expecting it at all!”

The other local organizations to receive grants were:

Dulac Community Center – $5,000

Hope Restored- $5,000

Friends of Pact Place- $7,000

Gulf Coast Social Services- $8,000

Helio Foundation- $8,000

Catholic Community Center- $10,000

Terrebonne Children Advocacy Center- $12,000

Individual and Family Assistance- $13,000

Caritas Food Pantry- $15,000

By Heidi Guidry

Photos submitted