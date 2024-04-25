Local organization donates special care items to help SVU victims

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to recognize a special group of ladies, who are doing their best to give back to the community they love. On Monday, a local group known as the Gamma Chapter of Kappa Kappa Iota, a national professional organization for educators with a strong commitment to service and philanthropy, delivered stuffed animals and children’s books to the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The items will be utilized and given to children that are encountered during the course of difficult investigations.

 

 

Representatives of the Criminal Investigative Division were on hand to meet with the members of the local group and graciously accepted the donation on behalf of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.  The members of the organization who were present for the donation were Sandra Moise, Monique Castrillo, Wanda Dishman, Winona Pugh, Pauline Monnier (Treasurer), Gale LeBoeuf (Secretary), and Amy Elliot (President).

 

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I am humbled and honored to not only accept this amazing gift, but to know there are special people, doing exceptional things in our parish.  I have always felt a strong connection to community and family, and to know there are like minded residents doing things to take care of our community, validates what we do here at the Sheriff’s Office.”

 

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
