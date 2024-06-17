Local Orthopedic Surgeon Shares Innovative Techniques with Visiting Surgeons

HOUMA, LA: Dr. Geoffrey Stone, orthopedic surgeon at Gulf Coast Orthopedics recently sponsored several orthopedic surgeons from Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX through the Smith and Nephew, Inc., Visiting Surgeon Program. The visiting orthopedic surgeons observed Latarjet with double-button procedures in which Dr. Stone repairs injuries sustained from recurrent shoulder dislocations. They also were able to observe arthroscopic rotator cuff repairs. These procedures were performed at Terrebonne General Health System and Gulf Coast Surgical Center.

Participating in this program allows orthopedic surgeons from around the country the opportunity to follow Dr. Stone during surgical procedures and gain further education and observational experience from an expert in the field. The goal of this program aims to facilitate the sharing of innovative surgical methods and enhance the overall skill set of orthopedic surgeons and their teams.

Dr. Stone is a fellowship-trained shoulder and elbow surgeon and is considered an expert in this surgical specialty. He travels the country providing educational lectures and didactic training for orthopedic surgeons and their surgery teams. Dr. Stone specializes in arthroscopic shoulder surgeries as well as shoulder replacement surgery. His dedication to educating, constant learning and teaching enhance his ability to provide the most advanced orthopedic procedures for his patients.

“I enjoy hosting surgeons and their teams through the Visiting Surgeon Program,” said Dr. Stone. “It is a priority for me to remain actively engaged in the most innovative and up-to-date techniques in shoulder surgery. These collaborative experiences allow me to share my knowledge and help ensure that the specialty of arthroscopic shoulder surgery will continue to grow, and patients will benefit.”

“Having Dr. Stone’s expertise and desire to stay on the leading edge of innovative shoulder procedures is an advantage for our patients and surgical team allowing them to provide the latest advances and the best outcomes possible for our patients,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General Health System President and CEO.

For more information about shoulder and elbow surgery or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Stone, please visit our website at www.gulfcoastorthopedics.com or call our office at 985-868-1540.