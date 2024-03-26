Local pilots Charlie Hammonds and J.W. “Corkey” Fornof named 2024 Louisiana Aviation Hall of Fame Inductees

Local pilots Charles Lindy “Charlie” Hammonds and J.W. “Corkey” Fornof have been chosen as the 2024 Inaugural Inductees for the Louisiana Aviation Hall of Fame at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum. The two aviators will be inducted at the Monroe Regional Airport on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.

“Aviation represents a multibillion-dollar industry in the United States, and Louisiana has a long and rich line of individuals that have made their mark on history,” reads an official press release from the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum. “The Aviation Hall of Fame seeks to honor these individuals and ensure that their contributions are memorialized and remembered forever.”

“Charlie Hammonds serves as the President of Hammonds Air Service and has for over 62 years. He taught hundreds to fly in a series of aircraft. He is a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management. His greatest aviation moment was flying the F-15 Fighter through to the speed of sound. J.W. “Corkey” Fornof credits his instructor Charlie Hammonds, and mentors Bill Fornof and Bob Hover for his career. Corkey has captivated audiences at air shows and on the big screen for over 50 years. Charlie and Corkey are both honored to represent Houma and the beautiful state of Louisiana with this prestigious award,” reads a submitted statement. The two local pilots boast a combined flight time of over 60,000 hours.

Alongside Charlie and Corkey, the award will be posthumously awarded to General Claire L. Chennault, Merle Gustafson, Walter Wedell, James Robert “Jimmy” Wedell, Harry Palmerston Williams, and Scott Tibbs.

For this interested in attending the Louisiana Aviation Hall of Fame Induction, please purchase your tickets here, or call (318) 362-5540. Congratulations to Charlie and Corkey!

About the Louisiana Aviation Hall of Fame: The Louisiana Aviation Hall of Fame was established in 2023 with a mission to honor individuals and groups that have made extraordinary contributions to the Aviation industry. The Hall of Fame was located in Monroe, LA at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum in 2022. The Aviation Hall of Fame is currently overseen by an eleven-member Executive Board that represents all regions of the State of Louisiana.