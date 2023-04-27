Local realtor named 2022 Louisiana Realtor of the Year

Congratulations to locally based realtor Bill Boyd, who was named 2022 Louisiana Realtor of the Year on Monday, April 25, 2023!

“The Realtor of the Year Award was created in 1958 to recognize a realtor who has contributed to the advancement of their profession and the community at large,” read the presenter from the Louisiana Realtors Association. “The 2022 Louisiana Realtor of the year needs no introduction, but I will outline some of their accomplishments anyways. This individual is kind, caring, has a heart of gold, is someone who will help anyone in need, someone who loves the real estate industry and the people within it, someone who has held almost every position at the national, state, and local real estate levels, and has been in the business since 1975. This individual has served as president three times in their local association, twice president of their local MLS, served as local PAC Chair three times, served on the Louisiana Realtor Executive Committee several times as a division director, and served as your LARPAC chair. This individual is a major player in their hometown, and everyone knows that when good things are going on there, this individual is always leading the way. This individual has led his company for many decades, as well as been a leader of the Bayou Board for many years. He has served in numerous positions for Louisiana Realtors, and is heavily involved in the political arena as a former Louisiana Real Estate Commissioner. Please help me in recognizing our good friend, Mr. Bill Boyd.” Boyd works as a real estate agent for Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners, and has been serving as an agent for 48 years.

“It was an honor to be recognized by my peers with this award,” Boyd told The Houma Times. “Somebody asked me recently, “What drives you to work so diligently for the state and local Realtors Associations?” and I replied that nothing drives me, but rather that I feel it is a privilege to serve the associations which have given back so much to me. I had no idea I was going to be named 2022 Louisiana Realtor of the Year, so when they called my name it was a total shock. To be able to stand in front of my peers and thank my biological family, my office family, and my state realtor family was a huge privilege. I love to work with these realtors and see the good they do, always striving to make sure we protect private property rights in Louisiana and beyond.” Boyd also currently serves on the National Realtors Board of Directors, as well as recently being reelected to the National Realtors Board of Directors for 2024.

Please visit Bill Boyd’s Keller Williams Realty website for all your real estate needs! For more information about the Louisiana Realtor of the Year Award, please visit their official website here. Congratulations to Bill Boyd for being named 2022 Louisiana Realtor of the Year!