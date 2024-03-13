Local road closure planned for Thursday morning

Portion of Dunn Street to be closed until March 29
March 13, 2024
Mary Alice Alexander Irvin
March 13, 2024
Portion of Dunn Street to be closed until March 29
March 13, 2024
Mary Alice Alexander Irvin
March 13, 2024

UPCOMING ROAD CLOSURE: LA 308 in Lockport for Vessel Launch

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, LA 308 will be closed at Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport from 9:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 p.m. for a vessel launch.


 

Traffic should plan to detour to LA 1 via the Champagne-Harrelson Memorial Bridge (North) and the T-Bois Lift Bridge (South).

 

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

March 13, 2024

Portion of Dunn Street to be closed until March 29

Read more