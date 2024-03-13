Local road closure planned for Thursday morning

Portion of Dunn Street to be closed until March 29March 13, 2024
Mary Alice Alexander IrvinMarch 13, 2024
UPCOMING ROAD CLOSURE: LA 308 in Lockport for Vessel Launch
On Thursday, March 14, 2024, LA 308 will be closed at Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport from 9:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 p.m. for a vessel launch.
Traffic should plan to detour to LA 1 via the Champagne-Harrelson Memorial Bridge (North) and the T-Bois Lift Bridge (South).
For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook.