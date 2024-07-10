Local Rotary Clubs Donate to Wounded War Heros

Five local Rotary Clubs worked together to donate ditty bags for veterans participating in the Wounded War Heroes Grand Isle Offshore Rodeo this past weekend.

The Wounded War Heroes (WWH) was founded to show appreciation to the men and women who have been wounded or injured as a result of serving our country by providing them therapeutic outdoor experiences upon their return home from fighting our country. One such event is the Rodeo, a two-day, deep water fishing event for combat injured veterans. The veterans compete in eight fish categories with plaques given in each category. Each veteran leaves with either an additional trip or a door price valued at least $250. All the fish caught are cleaned by volunteers and each veteran leaves a supply of fish.

To continue our mission of assisting veterans, the Rotary Club of Houma (through its local foundation Houma Rotary Foundation) coordinated ditty bags to be given to participating veterans. Other local Rotary Clubs answered the call to also donate items and help with this worthy cause. Participating Rotary Clubs are: Rotary Club of Houma, Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne, Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma, Rotary Club of Thibodaux, and Rotary Club of Golden Meadow.