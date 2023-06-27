Local schools return as winners in the National Elementary BETA Competition

Local students traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to compete at the National Beta Elementary Convention from June 21-23, 2023. Congratulations to all of the students who competed!
Local results can be found below:
COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY
4th Place: Colin Walker (Houma Christian School – LA )
HAND DRAWN ANIME ELEMENTARY
7th Place: Lathan Bolden (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA )
JEWELRY ELEMENTARY
9th Place: Jazire Landry (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA )
LANGUAGE ARTS 5TH GRADE
6th Place: Lily LeBoeuf (St. Bernadette School – LA )
LEAD OUTSIDE THE BOX ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA
10th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS ELEMENTARY
10th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
PAINTING ELEMENTARY
7th Place: Arabella Porche (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA )
PERFORMING ARTS ELEMENTARY – SOLO, DUO, TRIO – VARIETY ACT
10th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
PERFORMING ARTS ELEMENTARY SMALL GROUP
1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA
PROJECT PROPOSAL ELEMENTARY
6th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
SONGFEST ELEMENTARY
5th Place: St. Bernadette School – LA
SPANISH 4TH GRADE
4th Place: Marian Maza (Bourg Elementary – LA )
SPEECH ELEMENTARY
6th Place: Chloe Adams (Houma Christian School – LA )
THREE DIMENSIONAL DESIGN ELEMENTARY
8th Place: Houma Christian School – LA