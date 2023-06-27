Local schools return as winners in the National Elementary BETA Competition

Local students traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to compete at the National Beta Elementary Convention from June 21-23, 2023. Congratulations to all of the students who competed!

Local results can be found below:

COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

4th Place: Colin Walker (Houma Christian School – LA )

HAND DRAWN ANIME ELEMENTARY

7th Place: Lathan Bolden (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA )

JEWELRY ELEMENTARY

9th Place: Jazire Landry (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA )

LANGUAGE ARTS 5TH GRADE

6th Place: Lily LeBoeuf (St. Bernadette School – LA )

LEAD OUTSIDE THE BOX ELEMENTARY

1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA

10th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS ELEMENTARY

10th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

PAINTING ELEMENTARY

7th Place: Arabella Porche (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA )

PERFORMING ARTS ELEMENTARY – SOLO, DUO, TRIO – VARIETY ACT

10th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

PERFORMING ARTS ELEMENTARY SMALL GROUP

1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA

PROJECT PROPOSAL ELEMENTARY

6th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

SONGFEST ELEMENTARY

5th Place: St. Bernadette School – LA

SPANISH 4TH GRADE

4th Place: Marian Maza (Bourg Elementary – LA )

SPEECH ELEMENTARY

6th Place: Chloe Adams (Houma Christian School – LA )

THREE DIMENSIONAL DESIGN ELEMENTARY

8th Place: Houma Christian School – LA