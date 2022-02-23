Local Shelter Offers Free Pet Service to Residents

February 23, 2022
February 23, 2022

The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is offering pet services  to residents free of charge from now until March 1. Pet owners can stop by the animal shelter and receive the following services: Pet Microchips, DHPP (Dog Vaccinations) and FVRCP (Cat Vaccinations). Rabies vaccines are not available.



To schedule an appointment, please contact the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter at (985) 446-3532.

The Lafourche Parish Animal shelter is located at 934 Highway 3185. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



