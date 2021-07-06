Local Showing of “My Ascension” Documentary Aims to Spread Hope and Fight Against Suicide

South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority (SCLHSA) and Encore Educational Enrichment are partnering to host a powerful documentary showing, “My Ascension,” Wednesday, July 21.

Emma Benoit was a 16-year-old popular varsity cheerleader with a great supportive family, friends and seemed to be a normal teenager. Smiling on the outside, she was actually dealing with depression and anxiety but did not tell anyone about what she was going through. These thoughts led her to attempt suicide in 2017, which was the summer before her senior year. Her attempted suicide resulted in a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed, and despite the tough journey, that did not stop her. It led her to find faith and purpose within the chaos. Her journey led to her mission to use her experience to help others. Emma went on to graduate from Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish in 2018.

Emma started liferejuvenated.org and a blog to share her journey to help other teens that may be struggling with suicidal thoughts. She began working on a documentary in 2018 called “My Ascension,” which follows her journey in recovery, her advocacy work, and addresses the rising issue of youth suicide. Twenty young people die every day by suicide in the United States. The 90-minute film debuts this summer.

SCLHSA will host the powerful documentary free of charge Wednesday, July 21, at the Terrebonne Parish Library North Branch, located at 4130 W Park Avenue in Gray, from 1:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. The film will be followed by a discussion led by Emma Beniot and Filmmaker Greg Dicharry. Admission is free and open to the public. Click here for more information and to register.