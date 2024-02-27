Local students place in annual Elementary Beta State Convention

Senate bill expands execution methods to include electrocution and nitrogen gasFebruary 27, 2024
The 6th annual Elementary Beta State Convention was held February 19-20, 2024 at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette. The following local schools and students placed:
Accessorized Design Elementary
1st Place: St. Bernadette School – LA
Campaign Skit Elementary
4th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Club Trading Pin Elementary
3rd Place: St. Bernadette School – LA
4th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
Color Photography Elementary
3rd Place: Lincoln Sedotal (Houma Homeschoolers – LA)
4th Place: Jackson DeSalvo (Bains Elementary School – LA)
5th Place: Bowen Henry (Bourg Elementary – LA)
Digital Art Elementary
1st Place: Braylon Senez (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)
Drawing Elementary
2nd Place: Eleanora Delgado (Houma Christian School – LA)
Engineering Elementary
1st Place: St. Bernadette School – LA
2nd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
5th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA
Fiber Arts Elementary
5th Place: Carlie Arceneaux (Bourg Elementary – LA)
Hand Drawn Anime Elementary
5th Place: Annabel Pitre (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)
Language Arts 4th Grade
5th Place: Mila LeBeouf (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)
Living Literature Elementary
3rd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
Marketing & Communications Elementary
2nd Place: Bourg Elementary – LA
5th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA
Math 4th Grade
3rd Place: Connor Orgeron (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)
Mixed Media Elementary
1st Place: Morgan Leblanc (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)
5th Place: Zoey Pitre (Montegut Middle School – LA)
Onsite Art Drawing Elementary
1st Place: Shawn Guidry (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)
Painting Elementary
1st Place: Charlie Boudreaux (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)
4th Place: Violet Bourgeois (Bourg Elementary – LA)
Performing Arts Elementary – Solo, Duo, Trio – Variety Act
1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Pottery Elementary
2nd Place: Victoria Delgado (Houma Christian School – LA)
Premier Performer Elementary Dancer
1st Place: Kamryn Landry (Houma Christian School – LA)
1st Place: Adeline Oncale (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)
1st Place: Kate Vedros (Houma Christian School – LA)
1st Place: Cora Tivet (Houma Christian School – LA)
1st Place: Christopher Vyas (Houma Christian School – LA)
Quilling Elementary
1st Place: Cali Schulte (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)
Recyclable Art Elementary
1st Place: Brooks Pickard (Houma Christian School – LA)
5th Place: Jayden Poiencot (Broadmoor Elementary School – LA)
Robotics Elementary
3rd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
4th Place: Houma Christian School – LA
Scrapbook Elementary
1st Place: Bourg Elementary – LA
3rd Place: Montegut Middle School – LA
Service Learning Showcase Elementary
3rd Place: Bourg Elementary – LA
4th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA
Songfest Elementary
1st Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
5th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
Spanish 5th Grade
1st Place: Marian Maza (Montegut Middle School – LA)
Three Dimensional Design Elementary
1st Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
2nd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
Two Dimensional Design Elementary
2nd Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
Woodworking Elementary
1st Place: Calleigh Luke (Montegut Middle School – LA)