Local students place in annual Elementary Beta State Convention

February 27, 2024
February 27, 2024

The 6th annual Elementary Beta State Convention was held February 19-20, 2024 at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette. The following local schools and students placed: 


 

Accessorized Design Elementary
1st Place: St. Bernadette School – LA

 

Campaign Skit Elementary
4th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

 

Club Trading Pin Elementary
3rd Place: St. Bernadette School – LA
4th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA


 

Color Photography Elementary
3rd Place: Lincoln Sedotal (Houma Homeschoolers – LA)
4th Place: Jackson DeSalvo (Bains Elementary School – LA)
5th Place: Bowen Henry (Bourg Elementary – LA)

 

Digital Art Elementary
1st Place: Braylon Senez (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)

 

Drawing Elementary
2nd Place: Eleanora Delgado (Houma Christian School – LA)


 

Engineering Elementary
1st Place: St. Bernadette School – LA
2nd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
5th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

 

Fiber Arts Elementary
5th Place: Carlie Arceneaux (Bourg Elementary – LA)

 

Hand Drawn Anime Elementary
5th Place: Annabel Pitre (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)


 

Language Arts 4th Grade
5th Place: Mila LeBeouf (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)

 

Living Literature Elementary
3rd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

 

Marketing & Communications Elementary
2nd Place: Bourg Elementary – LA
5th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA


 

Math 4th Grade
3rd Place: Connor Orgeron (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)

 

Mixed Media Elementary
1st Place: Morgan Leblanc (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)
5th Place: Zoey Pitre (Montegut Middle School – LA)

 

Onsite Art Drawing Elementary
1st Place: Shawn Guidry (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)


 

Painting Elementary
1st Place: Charlie Boudreaux (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)
4th Place: Violet Bourgeois (Bourg Elementary – LA)

 

Performing Arts Elementary – Solo, Duo, Trio – Variety Act
1st Place: Houma Christian School – LA

 

Pottery Elementary
2nd Place: Victoria Delgado (Houma Christian School – LA)


 

Premier Performer Elementary Dancer
1st Place: Kamryn Landry (Houma Christian School – LA)
1st Place: Adeline Oncale (Lisa Park Elementary School – LA)
1st Place: Kate Vedros (Houma Christian School – LA)
1st Place: Cora Tivet (Houma Christian School – LA)
1st Place: Christopher Vyas (Houma Christian School – LA)

 

Quilling Elementary
1st Place: Cali Schulte (Mulberry Elementary School – LA)

 

Recyclable Art Elementary
1st Place: Brooks Pickard (Houma Christian School – LA)
5th Place: Jayden Poiencot (Broadmoor Elementary School – LA)


 

Robotics Elementary
3rd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA
4th Place: Houma Christian School – LA

 

Scrapbook Elementary
1st Place: Bourg Elementary – LA
3rd Place: Montegut Middle School – LA

 

Service Learning Showcase Elementary
3rd Place: Bourg Elementary – LA
4th Place: Montegut Middle School – LA


 

Songfest Elementary
1st Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
5th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA

 

Spanish 5th Grade
1st Place: Marian Maza (Montegut Middle School – LA)

 

Three Dimensional Design Elementary
1st Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA
2nd Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA


 

Two Dimensional Design Elementary
2nd Place: Lisa Park Elementary School – LA

 

Woodworking Elementary
1st Place: Calleigh Luke (Montegut Middle School – LA)

 

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

February 27, 2024

