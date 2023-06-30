Local students win big at National BETA Junior Convention

June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023

Local students traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to compete at the National Beta Junior Convention June 27, 2023. Congratulations to all of the students who competed! 

 

Local results can be found below: 


 

BLACK & WHITE PHOTOGRAPHY JUNIOR

10th Place: Averi Whitney (Houma Christian School – LA )

 

LEAD OUTSIDE THE BOX JUNIOR


4th Place: Mulberry Elementary School – LA 

 

PERFORMING ARTS JUNIOR LARGE GROUP

10th Place: Houma Christian School – LA 


 

QUILLING JUNIOR

1st Place: Josie Robichaux (Mulberry Elementary School – LA )

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

June 30, 2023

