Local TPSD students named Senior High Honor Band and Choir members, several to audition for All-State Honor Band and Choir

Congratulations to our 2023-24 District VII Senior High Mixed Honor Choir Students and Honor Band Students! Several students qualified (marked with an asterisk) for the 2nd round which leads to Louisiana Music Education Association (LMEA) All-State Honor Choir and Band.

As stated on LMEA’s official website: “LMEA sponsors seven All-State Ensembles for outstanding high school musicians: Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Mixed Choir, Treble Chorus, Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, and Guitar Ensemble. Selected students have the opportunity to perform under nationally recognized ensemble directors. These ensembles perform at LMEA’s Annual Professional Development Conference, normally held in November, as well.” See below the students who were named Honor Choir and Band students, and those who will be advancing to the second round to audition for the honor of being named All-State next week (marked with an asterisk)

Terrebonne High School

Honors Choir Riley Cancienne, Soprano* Carolyn Boes, Soprano* Noah Authement, Soprano* Lainey Duplantis, Soprano Isabella Conner, Soprano Saydie Theriot, Alto* Aaliyah Fontenot, Alto Irelyn Creech, Alto* Andrea Benoit, Alto* Christopher Bradford, Bass* Evan Poiencot, Bass* Jayden Gerow, Bass* Cody Parfait, Bass

Honors Band Mischa Trams, Flute* Hailly Oliver, Flute* Alyssa LaJaunie, Clarinet* Ava Mason, Clarinet* Brianna Allen, Clarinet* Geovanny Garcia, Clarinet* Emma Pitre, Bass Clarinet* Angel Torres, Contra-Bass Clarinet* Carter Domangue, Alto Saxophone* Bao Phan, Trumpet* Sawyer Cotton, French Horn* Hayes Moore, French Horn* Tagen Chenier, Tuba* Kade Fields, Tuba* David Koldys, Tuba* Anna Percle, Percussion*



South Terrebonne High School

Honors Band Grace Arcement, Clarinet Landon Martin, Trombone*



H.L. Bourgeois

Honors Choir Isabella Martin-Bruce, Alto*

Honors Band Keeley Falgout, Flute* Jace McGalliard, Baritone Saxophone* Caleb Youngblood, Trumpet* Miguel Garcia, Trombone Brain Blanchard, Percussion*



Ellender Memorial High School