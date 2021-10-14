Dy. Victoria Mire becomes certified DARE officer for TPSO

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to acknowledge the achievement of Dy. Victoria Mire. Dy. Mire recently graduated the DARE training, becoming a certified DARE Officer for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dy. Victoria Mire started her career in July 2017 at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office where she worked in dispatch, patrol and evidence. Dy. Mire began her career at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in February 2021 and was transferred to the DARE program in March 2021. She attended the DARE training academy from September 20th through October 1 st where she graduated to become a certified DARE Officer.

This makes good on another promise by Sheriff Soignet to bring back the DARE program to school in Terrebonne Parish. The DARE program currently has three certified DARE officers, Lt. Darlene Duncan, Sgt. Blake Guidry and Dy. Victoria Mire. These deputies will be interacting with students on a daily basis to inform them of the dangers of drugs and alcohol as well as making positive interactions between children and the Law Enforcement community.