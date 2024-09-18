Locally-owned Rod’s Appliances celebrates 40 years, welcomes new leadership

Congratulations to Rod’s Appliance’s in Houma, which recently celebrated their 40th anniversary and transition to new leadership with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

The locally-owned appliance superstore has proudly served the area since 1984, and is known for its variety of refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, washers, dryers, grills, and more. Under new leadership, the team at Rod’s Appliances is excited to continue to be a community staple and usher in many more years of success.

Photos provided.

“The previous owner Mike, who owned it with his father, decided to step down and sold the local business to me and my partner,” explained Kevin Gibson, current owner of Rod’s Appliances. “We are excited to show the community that Rod’s Appliances is still going strong 40 years later, and to carry on the traditions that Mike and his family started.” Rod’s Appliances is now owned and operated by Kevin Gibson and Jordan Collins, who are also full-time firefighters for the city of Houma.

“There aren’t a lot of independent dealers out there, and so to see how much the business has grown and competed with the big box stores is incredible,” continued Gibson. “It amazes me to see what we are able to do for our customers. People value buying local and we really appreciate that.”

Rod’s Appliances is located at 808 Barrow Street in Houma. For more information, please visit their Facebook or website.